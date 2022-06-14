Brokerages Set Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT at $16.33

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.