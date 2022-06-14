Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price at $19.60

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Groupon stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 561,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $8,442,005.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,064,490.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,356 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

