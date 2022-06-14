Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $674.00

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $674.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $447.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

