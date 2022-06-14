Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$46.50

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.