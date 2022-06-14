Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) PT at GBX 725.40

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($8.80).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 790 ($9.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.16) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,101,468.62).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 478.40 ($5.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 540.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 534.97. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

