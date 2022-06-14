Brokerages Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,858,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,975,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $576.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.78. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.