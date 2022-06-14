Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $26.22

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

RIOCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.74 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.