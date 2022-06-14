Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price at $26.50

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Udemy by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 82,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Udemy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

