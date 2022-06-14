Brokers Issue Forecasts for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

