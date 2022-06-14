Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw Buys 840 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw acquired 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.64) per share, with a total value of £19,824 ($24,061.17).

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,340 ($28.40) on Tuesday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,960 ($23.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,370.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,444.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.87 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

