BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $209.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($2.67) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

BTGOF opened at $2.15 on Friday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

