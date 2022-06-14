Bumble’s (BMBL) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bumble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

