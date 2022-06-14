Calavo Growers, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $38.37 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $680.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

