Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

CPB opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

