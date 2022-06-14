Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $78.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

