Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.36) to GBX 108 ($1.31) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

