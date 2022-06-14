CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $3.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $2.04 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

