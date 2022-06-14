Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,567 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCON. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 596,813 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

