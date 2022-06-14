Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $281.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $280.70 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.92.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

