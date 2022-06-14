Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 441 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

