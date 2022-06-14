Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 472 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 287,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 446,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 135,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.73 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,827 shares of company stock valued at $61,333,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

