Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 615 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000.

PSEP opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

