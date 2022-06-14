Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HP were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

