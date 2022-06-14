Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,900 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 232,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,055,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 132,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

