Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,650 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $207.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

