Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Markel were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL opened at $1,291.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,394.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.