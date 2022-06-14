Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

