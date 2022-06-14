Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 62,605 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.