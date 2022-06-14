Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,544,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,234,000 after buying an additional 603,986 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,909,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,762,000 after buying an additional 232,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

