Cetera Investment Advisers Has $632,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CDW were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CDW by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,417,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

