Cetera Investment Advisers Has $637,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. increased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

