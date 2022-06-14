Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $642,000 in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REMX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,936,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

