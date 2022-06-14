Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,828 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.24% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

