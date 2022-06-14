Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 258 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $13,389,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

