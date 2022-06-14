Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MasTec were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $117.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

