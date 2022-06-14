Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,518 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Change Healthcare worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after purchasing an additional 914,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 36.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,166,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,119 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -128.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

