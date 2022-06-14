Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Adonis Pouroulis Buys 2,222,222 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) insider Adonis Pouroulis bought 2,222,222 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £399,999.96 ($485,495.76).

CHAR opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.90 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.45.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

