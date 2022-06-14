Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Adonis Pouroulis Buys 2,222,222 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) insider Adonis Pouroulis bought 2,222,222 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £399,999.96 ($485,495.76).
CHAR opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.90 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.45.
Chariot Company Profile (Get Rating)
