Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

