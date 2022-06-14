Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 136.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

