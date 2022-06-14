Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

