Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,214.99 and last traded at $1,216.12, with a volume of 5448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,317.04.

Specifically, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,417.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,510.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

