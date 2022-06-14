Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report issued on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

CJEWY opened at $17.02 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

