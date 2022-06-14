CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,646,000 after acquiring an additional 54,811 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

