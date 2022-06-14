CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 30,006 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,298,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 1,136,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 53,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $299,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,937.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 231,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

