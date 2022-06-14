CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 9,454 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

