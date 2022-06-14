CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 23,740 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

Tilray Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.