CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,430 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

