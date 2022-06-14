CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

