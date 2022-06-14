CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

