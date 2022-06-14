CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

